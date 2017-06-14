Cameron Diaz explains why she took a break from Hollywood The actress has opened up about her career and happy married life

Cameron Diaz has revealed the reason why she stepped away from the spotlight following her delightful turn in the 2014 musical Annie. The Californian actress told guests at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Wellness Summit on Saturday that she was tired of constantly travelling for her job.

"I just went, 'I can't really say who I am to myself.' Which is a hard thing to face up to. I felt the need to make myself whole," explained the 44-year-old star, who, along with Nicole Richie and Miranda Kerr, was a panellist at the health-focused event.

While The Body Book author was enjoying a well-deserved break from her career she found love with Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden. The couple tied the knot in January 2015 after seven months of dating. The actress admitted during the discussion that she waited to get married because she was in no rush to walk down the aisle.

"I think it's a matter of I just hadn't met my husband, you know. I had boyfriends before. And there's a really, really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends. And I have a husband who is just my partner in life and in everything," she explained.

Cameron added that despite her and Benji being total opposites, they complement each other. "We are so different from one another, but we share the same values. We're totally two peas in a pod. We are both just weird enough for each other," she stated.

The American beauty went on to explain that her husband of two years supports and treats her as an equal in their relationship. "I never experienced that before. I'd never been loved in that way. I look at him every day and he inspires me—he works so hard. I feel so lucky," Cameron said.