Tamara Ecclestone donates to Grenfell Tower victims and urges public to do the same

Tamara Ecclestone has donated to those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in West London on Tuesday night. Sharing a photo of the back of a car, which was packed with boxes of necessities including toothpaste, water, baby wipes and toilet roll, to Instagram, she wrote: "For any donations 221 Walmer Road W11 [Rugby Portobello Trust, a help point] pls give whatever you can."

Her fans were quick to praise her, with one writing: "That is so brilliant, thank you so much, really inspiring as we all stick together and help," while another added: "You're too gorgeous @tamaraecclestoneofficial. Such a big heart! Your kindness and the lovely messages of support for you have brought tears to my eyes."

Several JustGiving pages have been set up to donate money for the victims of the tragedy, and many have tweeted about how people can help out following the devastating fire. Labour MP for Tottenham, David Lammy, tweeted: "If you can help with clothes, food, blankets, toiletries etc please donate to: St Clements Church, 95 Sirdar Rd, W11 4EQ #GrenfellTower." Others were quick to offer a helping hand, with one person tweeting: "I've booked 4 hotel rooms close to #GrenfellTower - please DM me if you know anyone who needs somewhere to stay tonight. Please RT," while the charity ClementJames Centre wrote: "UPDATE: We no longer need any donations thanks to everyone's incredible generosity. @Tesco are on their way with a big order! #GrenfellTower."

Among those lending a helping hand was Jamie Oliver, who opened his restaurant to any of the families affected by the fire. Posting a photo of the tower block on Twitter, he wrote: "To any of the 100's of FAMILIES affected by this terrible fire at Grenfell Tower Notting hill today, You are all welcome to come hang out in my restaurant and be fed and watered by my Jamie's Italian team… Food and drink free of charge so just go and speak to my manager Juan and we will sort you out and give you some love."