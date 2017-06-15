Harry Judd talks going nude for The Real Full Monty performance Harry Judd joked about baring all for charity

Harry Judd has opened up about going nude for an upcoming documentary celebrating The Full Monty for the film's 20th anniversary. The McFly band member, along with fellow celebs including TOWIE's Elliot Wright and Olympic swimmer Mark Foster, performed the famous 'full monty' routine at the London Palladium theatre for the documentary in order to raise awareness for testicular and prostate cancer.

Harry has been rehearsing for the show

Speaking about the preparing for the dance, Harry told HELLO!: "I think some people's gym memberships have been renewed! Because yeah, we're revealing everything." The group performed the routine just once before taking to the famous stage, and Harry revealed how nerve-wracking the prospect of performing the routine was. "We've done it once in Sheffield," he said. "This is the Palladium. This is the real deal. It's like, very iconic stage there to be on! "

The McFly band member opened up about the project

The dad-of-one admitted that he kept the upcoming performance on the down low, joking that he didn't talk about it with his wife, Izzy. However, he revealed that she might well come to see the show. "My manager's coming," he said. "[Izzy] might do but we've got a daughter and she could get a babysitter but you know what? She might. I haven't properly asked her!" Harry also revealed that he had kept details of the project vague while chatting to his fellow bandmates, Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter and Danny Jones. "I haven't told them too much about it," he said. "I keep saying, 'Oh this thing I'm doing this thing.' But yeah, it's kind of an unspoken thing. We all support each other. They're doing their thing and I'm doing my thing. Which is getting naked."

Harry spoke about his involvement in the show

He added that he had some reservations before signing up for the project. "I like to challenge myself and don't get me wrong, I did have think twice before I said, 'Yeah I'm in,' he explained. "I did think about it. But I like a challenge and it's for a great cause and I've learned loads but actually coming here and hearing stories… it's taught me a lot. I'm happy to be here, happy to be a part of it and I hope it raises awareness."

Watch The Real Full Monty on Thursday 15 June at 8.30pm on ITV