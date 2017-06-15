Adele visits Grenfell Tower to comfort those affected by the fire The pop star and her husband were seen attending a vigil at the north Kensington tower

Adele has shown her support for all those affected by the fire at Grenfell Tower by making a low-key appearance at the site on Wednesday night. The Tottenham-born pop star and her husband Simon Konecki attended a vigil being held for victims and survivors in the shadow of the north Kensington tower. Onlookers said the star seemed emotional as she spoke to those around her, and that she hugged and comforted a number of victims. The 29-year-old has been widely praised on social media for her actions. "Such a humble & down-to-earth woman," one wrote. Another said: "The fact that Adele has gone to Grenfell Tower and not said a word about it just proves his amazingly sincere she is…"

Adele was spotted at Grenfell Tower today offering her support to everyone affected by the tragedy. 😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/nJF29iSx1t — Adele Fans Club (@AdeleClubFan) June 15, 2017

Adele has visited Grenfell Tower to show her support for victims of the fire

Adele is one of a number of stars to offer help to those affected by the tragedy. Jamie Oliver offered free food and shelter at his nearby restaurant in Shepherd's Bush. Lily Allen and Emma Freud opened up their homes to residents needing a place to stay. YouTube sensation Jim Chapman offered to pay for hotel rooms, tweeting: "I'm going to book a few hotel rooms near Greenfell Tower. Get in touch if you have nowhere to stay and I'll try to get you a roof over your head." Tamara Ecclestone and Jeremy Clarkson, meanwhile, were among those who donated clothes, toiletries and other items to help those affected by the fire.

So far, 12 people are confirmed to have died in the fire. Firefighters were called to the residential tower shortly before 1am on Wednesday morning, at a time when "several hundred" people were thought to have been inside. Flames could still be seen almost 24 hours after the blaze started, and fire teams continued to work throughout Wednesday night to dampen the fire. Police have warned that the number of deaths is expected to rise. Currently, 34 people remain in hospital – 18 of whom are in a critical condition.