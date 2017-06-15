X Factor's Christopher Maloney rushed to hospital after cosmetic surgery The 39-year-old is being treated for suspected DVT

Former X Factor finalist Christopher Maloney has been taken to hospital after undergoing cosmetic surgery in Poland. The 39-year-old is currently receiving treatment for a suspected blood clot in his leg. "We can confirm that Chris was rushed to hospital yesterday with suspected DVT (deep vein thrombosis)," his representative said in a statement. "He has received treatment and is undergoing further treatment for this condition."

Christopher travelled to Poland last week with friend Danniella Westbrook. According to the Mail, he had a number of cosmetic treatments, including a nose job and an eye lift. Former EastEnders star Danielle, 43, shared a video on Instagram showing her and Christopher recovering in bed, with bandages over their faces.

Singer Christopher has previously admitted to spending £60,000 on cosmetic surgery. In two years, he apparently had three hair transplants, two nose jobs, an eyelid lift and teeth veneers. Speaking on This Morning in 2015, he revealed he had decided to go under the knife after being targeted by trolls on Twitter. "X Factor was great, but as the series was going on, I was getting really bad trolls," he shared. "I was called Mr Potato Head, that I was ugly, that I had a big nose, and it just affected me so much, and at the end of the final, I did have a breakdown." He concluded: "I feel so much better now. It has made me more confident and now I'm looking forward to the future."