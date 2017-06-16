Simon Cowell to release charity single to help Grenfell Tower fire victims The music mogul announced on Twitter he would be 'making some calls'

Simon Cowell has announced his plans to release a charity single to help raise money for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire. The 57-year-old said he was so affected by the harrowing news coverage of the event that he wanted to use his influence to help. Taking to Twitter on Thursday evening, he wrote: "I am watching footage of the Grenfell Tower fire in London. Heartbreaking. We hope to confirm a record tomorrow which will raise some money for the many people affected by this tragedy. Making calls tonight."

Simon Cowell is releasing a charity single to help victims of the Grenfell Tower fire

Simon, 57, is the latest star to offer his support to the Grenfell Tower victims. Adele was seen comforting residents as she made a low-key appearance at the site of the tragedy on Wednesday night. The Tottenham-born pop star and her husband Simon Konecki attended a vigil being held for victims and survivors in the shadow of the north Kensington tower. Onlookers said the star seemed emotional as she spoke to those around her, and that she hugged and comforted a number of people.

Rita Ora, meanwhile, was pictured carrying water and other supplies as she worked tirelessly to help provide support for the victims. Taking to Instagram, the 26-year-old told fans: "This is my neighbourhood. I can't believe this is happening. My prayers are with everybody involved. My heart is beating so fast. I used to play in that block – I want to do all I can do to help."

Rita Ora helped sort out donations after revealing she used to play in the tower block as a child

Jamie Oliver offered free food and shelter at his nearby restaurant in Shepherd's Bush. Lily Allen and Emma Freud opened up their homes to residents needing a place to stay. YouTube sensation Jim Chapman offered to pay for hotel rooms, tweeting: "I'm going to book a few hotel rooms near Greenfell Tower. Get in touch if you have nowhere to stay and I'll try to get you a roof over your head." And Tamara Ecclestone and Jeremy Clarkson were among those who donated clothes, toiletries and other items to help those affected by the fire.

So far, 17 people are confirmed to have died in the fire, but that figure is set to rise. Firefighters were called to the 24-storey residential tower shortly before 1am on Wednesday morning, at a time when "several hundred" people were thought to have been inside. Flames could still be seen almost 24 hours after the blaze started, and fire teams continued to work throughout Wednesday night to dampen the fire. Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered a full public inquiry into the devastating event.