The Kardashians celebrate North West's birthday - see the pictures! Kim Kardashian called her daughter her "everything" in the sweet Instagram message

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North turned four on Thursday, and the family celebrated by taking the little girl for a birthday party at the popular restaurant chain Chuck E Cheese. They also shared snaps of Nori on Instagram with sweet messages to wish her many happy returns.

North turned four on Thursday

Kim shared a snap of herself with North, writing: "My baby girl turned 4 years old today! She's my light & my everything!!! I love you to the moon & back North," while Kris Jenner wrote: "Happy birthday to our beautiful, funny, smart little love bug, North. You bring so much light to our lives and I am blessed beyond words to have you as my granddaughter. It brings me so much joy to watch you grow up to be sweet and kind and loving... I love you so much my precious angel girl...Lovey." North's aunt Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of her niece dressed in a pink nightie while cleaning her teeth, and captioned the snap: "Happy Birthday to my Northie angel slumber party unicorn mermaid girl."

Kylie shared a snap of little North

Kim also shared snaps of North's birthday party on Snapchat, in which North was given a huge birthday cake with cream and purple icing. She also shared a photo of huge silver balloons at their home in California, which read: "Happy birthday North." Kim previously opened up about her daughter in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. At the time, she said: "She's really really smart actually. She knows how to outsmart us, or she thinks she does. She's Kanye's twin. Same personality, says the same wild things!"

Kim shared a snap of North's birthday cake

She added that little North gets jealous of her baby brother, Saint. "North beats [Saint] up all day long and he so doesn't cry, she said. "North is just awful. She is so jealous and I thought it was a phase but it's not going away. She just says boys aren't allowed in her room!"