Stacey Solomon duets with idol Idina Menzel on Loose Women – see the video! Stacey Solomon dressed as Queen Elsa to meet the Frozen star

Stacey Solomon was delighted to meet her idol, Idina Menzel, during Loose Women, and even managed to duet with the singer! Idina is best known for her role as Queen Elsa in Frozen, and to mark the occasion Stacey dressed up in the character's iconic blue grown. Appearing around the corner after the show started, she joked: "Is this a bit too much? I don't care I love it."

When Stacey's fellow hosts mentioned that she was shaking, she said: "I know, I'm really nervous," before telling Idina: "I've been a fan ever since Rent and Wicked and everything you've done, I think you're incredible." The pair then performed a duet of Let It Go, and Stacey wrote about the experience on Twitter. "I can't believe I got to sing with such a legend," she gushed. "I'm so lucky! Haven't stopped smiling! I love my job @loosewomen @idinamenzel #frozen."

Idina opened up about her hit song Let It Go, revealing that she loves performing the hit. "People think the answer would be that you get bored but I love it," she said. "It was my dream to sing for a living and to have this kind of success and so when you finally have a song like that, especially because it resonates with young people so much… it's just a reminder of how lucky I am."

Idina and Stacey hugged after their performance

Speaking about getting the role, she added: "I just knew it was a cool gig to get a Disney movie! You have no idea you're going to hear it everywhere you go." However, the singer admitted that having young fans could sometimes be a little tricky, adding: "It's hard because I'm in my 40s and I've had a life and sometimes I have young girls sitting in the audience. I'm from Long Island - I have a truck driver's mouth… it's hard to reconcile being a mature woman and have young kids in the audience."