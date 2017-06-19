Harper Beckham wears Victoria's old tutu - see the adorable snap Harper Beckham is currently taking ballet lessons

Harper Beckham gave her family an impromptu ballet recital at the weekend while wearing her mum's tutu! Victoria Beckham proudly shared a snap of her five-year-old daughter posing while wearing the vintage dress, and wrote: "Mummy's tutu" over the photo. Harper kept her long, brunette hair in a ponytail while dancing, and her big brother Romeo can be spotted watching in the background with their cousin, Libby.

Harper looked adorable in her mum's tutu

Victoria and David's daughter is a keen dancer, and it was recently revealed that she has been taking classes at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts in London's Barbican for over a year now and also reportedly has had lessons with the English National Ballet. A source told The Sun: "She goes every week and David takes her to training himself and hangs out with the other dads there. It's really sweet. Harper is of the age now where she is trying loads of different things but she really loves going to ballet. Both David and Victoria love watching her perform and helping her practice too."

Harper performed a dance for her family

Victoria opened up about her little girl during an interview on This Morning, saying: "She is very, very girly. She also loves to run around in the garden with her brothers and play football but she is very, very feminine and she loves playing with make-up and my clothes as well. She has been able to run in platforms for a few years, right now she can wear heels like most grown-ups cannot!" The fashion designer previously admitted that Harper's love of football felt like a "dagger through the heart". "I have three boys that want to play football," she told Vogue. "You know, come on, let one of them want to be into fashion or dance."