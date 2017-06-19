Carol Vorderman reveals her mum Jean, 88, has died following cancer battle The TV presenter announced the sad news on the day of her mum’s funeral

Carol Vorderman has paid an emotional tribute to her late mum, Jean, on the day of her funeral. The TV star revealed on Twitter on Monday that her mother had been laid to rest following her battle with cancer, writing: "Some days are tough, today was one of them. Today was my amazing Mum’s funeral… Rest in Peace Jean Vorderman You will always be loved." Carol’s heartbreaking revelation was met with support from fans and friends including Davina McCall, who wrote: "Sending you a big hug Carol x."

Carol announced that her mum had been diagnosed with terminal cancer on Mother’s Day. Taking to Twitter, the 56-year-old former Countdown star wrote: "A precious Mother's Day x This wk Mum & I found out she has terminal cancer. She's 88, beautiful inside and out & I love her beyond measure x." Carol later shared a photo of Jean surrounded by her loved ones at a family lunch, which she captioned: "Mum's lunch with all her children, all her grandchildren and gorgeous great grandchild Alex. Lots of laughing x."

Carol was incredibly close to her mum and had previously praised her for her support during the early days of her career. It had been Jean that sent off her job application for Countdown, and help take care of her children - Katie, 24, and Cameron, 20. "I don't think I would have been able to leave Katie if Mum hadn't been at home to look after her," she previously told The Daily Mail.

Continuing, she said: "But together we'd created an old-fashioned, three-generation, 'family looking after family' home. My mum and I have always lived together, and that's the way we like it. Now 82, she is still by my side. She has been there through it all, no matter what."