Loose Women panellists relax in the pool after intense fitness session in Ibiza Linda Robson, Nadia Sawalha and Andrea McLean are doing bootcamp

Earlier this year, the Loose Women panellists stripped down to their swimwear for an incredible photoshoot which was taken by singer Bryan Adams. And it seems the likes of Linda Robson, Nadia Sawalha, Andrea McLean and Saira Khan were feeling as confident as ever as they showed off their beautiful figures during a day at the pool on Monday. Taking to her Instagram page, Linda shared a picture of the ladies after working up a sweat at The Body Camp Ibiza.

After a really tough workout @thebodycampibiza we thought we deserved a dip in the pool poor Nadia got hit by a drone A post shared by Linda Robson (@lindarobson58) on Jun 19, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

"After a really tough workout @thebodycampibiza we thought we deserved a dip in the pool poor Nadia got hit by a drone," the Birds of a Feather actress captioned the snap. The TV presenters looked completely relaxed as they kicked back in the pool, surrounded by several members of the show's hair and make-up team.

Their fitness trip follows on from their #MyBodyMyStory campaign. The photos were airbrushed and filter-free, and the campaign's aim was to encourage women to love their bodies and accept their flaws, whatever their age or size. Andrea explained: "[Loose Women is] all about being open and honest. They [our bodies] tell a story - this is what it's about. When you step back and think this [my body] is an incredibly powerful machine, it's produced children, it goes to work every day, it smiles and provides for a family."

The Loose Women panellists bared their bodies for a campaign this year

Linda added: "I never normally take my clothes off – even for my husband. But I've gone sugar free and I've lost 17 pounds – so I'm feeling better than I have in years. I'm far from body confident, but I think it's really important to show these pictures to inspire all women to appreciate their body at any age."