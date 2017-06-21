Jamie Lynn Spears celebrates daughter's birthday with first responders who saved her life Maddie was badly injured in an ATV accident in February

Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie Aldridge celebrated her 9th birthday with some very special guests – the first responders who saved her life following a terrifying ATV accident in February. Britney Spears' younger sister took to Instagram on Monday to share a touching photo of Maddie posing with her heroes.

"My baby is 9 years old today, and more then ever we realize how precious every day is. So, we have to thank these 2 HEROES… John and Victoria are the first responders, who literally saved Maddie's life, and they were able to celebrate her another year of her life with us this past weekend!" the mother of one captioned the sweet snapshot, before adding how grateful she is for the first responders who saved her daughter's life. "Thank God for these amazing people, and thank you God for your amazing grace. We are so blessed today, and everyday with this little angel! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MADDIE," she wrote.

Today was the PERFECT day for a PARTY💜💛 Thanks to everyone for coming out, and celebrating with our baby girl💜💛 A post shared by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Jun 17, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

Maddie appears to have fully recovered after her accident, which saw the youngster submerged in a pond after the all-terrain vehicle she was driving flipped over. She was underwater for two minutes before first responders were able to rescue her and rush her to a local hospital. Since the February incident, Jamie Lynn has posted many photos and messages on social media, in which she has thanked her fans for all their love and support for her daughter. "I'll never stop thanking each of you for your prayers," she said in one touching post.