Cat Deeley opens up about her son Milo with husband Patrick Kielty and her surprise 40th birthday party! The TV host appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Presenter Cat Deeley has appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and spoken openly about her home life in Los Angeles with her comedian husband Patrick Kielty and their one-year-old son Milo. The So You Think You Can Dance host joined Jimmy on Friday night and looked fantastic in a golden shimmering dress. The British star, whose television career took off after she presented SM:TV Live with Ant & Dec in the late nineties, told the US talk show host about her recent birthday celebrations and also spoke about her son Milo.

My 'tache is better than your 'tache!!! Always fun with @jimmyfallon #bigstarlittlestar @usa_network @fallontonight #sytycd @danceonfox A post shared by catdeeley (@catdeeley) on Jun 23, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT

Cat turned 40 last October and husband Patrick Kielty pulled out all the stops to help her celebrate in style. “My husband surprised me,” revealed Cat. “He threw a surprise party.” When asked if she likes surprise parties, the star said: “No hate them, absolutely hate them! They did it at a restaurant down in Malibu at Nobu, which is one of my faves. He flew everybody over from England, my mum, dad, brother, kids, the works. So I walked into the restaurant and saw everyone there and in a very melodramatic Scarlett O’Hara type of way, I fell to my knees and cried.”

READ: Cat Deeley shares sweet picture as she celebrates four-year wedding anniversary with husband Patrick Kielty

Cat said the party continued at a very cool location: “Then we all went and stayed on this house on the beach that my husband had got. It wasn’t until a couple of weeks ago I saw it on Big Little Lies. I was like, I’ve danced in that kitchen inebriated! Oh my lord!”

Cat Deeley and her husband Patrick Kielty

Speaking about her son Milo, Cat told Jimmy: “He is amazing and I love him so much! It’s killing me being away from him.” Cat revealed that Milo’s first word was ‘Dada’ and said it was all down to Jimmy’s ‘Dada book’. “You are indoctrinating kids across America,” Cat joked to the host, “Mothers everywhere hate you!”

She laughed as she told the audience about Milo’s big size: “He’s huge. We’ve got a huge baby!” Cat continued: “He’s got a massive head, I mean off the chart huge head! They measured him and everyone went out of the doctor’s office quietly mumbling to themselves. Then the nurse came back in with a tape measure and said Mrs Kielty, can I just measure your head for a second please?” Cat said at that point they relaxed. “She said, ‘oh it’s fine’. Because my head is so huge. It’s a man’s extra-large hat situation!”

To quote his uncle "Face of a cherub, hands like shovels..." Where does he get it from??? #fathersday ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by catdeeley (@catdeeley) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:52pm PDT

Cat has previously said that while she would love to have more children with her husband Patrick Kielty, the mum-of-one is too much of a "worrier". Speaking to Grazia, she said of motherhood: "It's the best – and hardest – job. (When it comes to another child) the thing is I'm a worrier. What if something happens? I do want more kids. I love kids." Cat, who welcomed her son Milo in January 2016, spoke candidly of pregnancy, saying: "I really didn't enjoy being pregnant and mine was easy. I was very wary of everything!"