Rande Gerber speaks about meeting George Clooney’s cute twins Ella and Alexander George’s business partner Rande gave an update on the Clooney family

Rande Gerber and George Clooney are old friends who run the Casamigos Tequila brand together, so it’s no surprise that Rande and his wife Cindy Crawford were amongst the first visitors to meet the Clooney’s twins Ella and Alexander. Speaking on Entertainment Tonight, Rande revealed that he had dropped in on his pal Georgeand his wife Amal in the UK to congratulate him on the birth of his son and daughter.

Rande told the show about new dad George: “He’s so happy now with his life. It’s just life in general and having those kids is, you know, such an incredible feeling for him and Amal.” He continued: “I did see the babies, Cindy and I went to London and went to the house and spent some time with them. The kids are the perfect mix of George and Amal. I mean, they really are so cute!”

Celebrating our Birthdays @casamigos style. Thanks for the cool cake Amal. #houseoffriends

Rande said Amal is taking to motherhood easily: “She’s amazing. She’s a natural. She looks beautiful. I mean, they’re doing great.” He also revealed that the Clooney-Gerber holidays are set to continue, with a couple more people coming along now. “My kids will be perfect babysitters for theirs,” said Rande.

Rande and Cindy have already spoiled the Ella and Alexander with gifts. Just hours after news of the twins’ birth was announced, Rande posted a video of himself on Instagram wheeling several crates of Pampers into his Casamigos Tequila office with the caption “Special delivery”. Back in March, Cindy sent an early present to the Clooneys in the form of two matching baby onesies with “Casa” and “Migos” embroidered on them.

Last week, news broke that George and Rande are selling their Tequila company for a reported $1billion. The Hollywood star confirmed to CNBC that he and his long-time friend are selling Casamigos to the beverage company Diageo. Rande told Entertainment Tonight how the pair celebrated: “Lots of Casamigos! Amal wasn’t drinking it, but George drank her share.”