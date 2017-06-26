Kristina Rihanoff supports boyfriend Ben Cohen at charity do The couple have just celebrated their daughter Mila's first birthday

Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen were joined by a host of stars as they attended a special fundraising event held in honour of the retired rugby star's charity, the Ben Cohen StandUp Foundation. The couple donned their finest for Thursday's glitzy affair, with Kristina, 39, stunning in a red evening gown. Alan Carr played host on the night, while Judge Rinder, Julien MacDonald, Sinitta, Lizzie Cundy, EastEnders' Jessie Wallace, artist Chris Pegasus and Britain's Got Talent's Danny Beard were all in attendance.

The focus of the evening was to raise money for Ben's charity, which he founded after retiring from rugby. It was set up in honour of his father, who died protecting others in a fight. "I think it was an incredible night where people felt comfortable to talk about their traumatic experiences about being bullied," Kristina told HELLO! Online. "Ben's charity is a unique one which gives grants to other organisations to combat bullying on all levels and in all shapes and forms. It was wonderful to have Alan Carr hosting the event who is also a Northampton-born guy just like Ben."

Ben extended his thanks to all who supported him on the night, saying: "What a blast! I'm delighted to announce that, together, you amazing people donated a total of £101,000 to tackle bullying. Your kind generosity in both attending the event and bidding for auction items is very much appreciated. As you know, all of the money raised will enable the StandUp Foundation to support charities that are doing vital, real-world work to combat the impact of bullying. It truly was a pleasure to see so many friends and supporters really get into the spirit of the night. I had a great time and I hope you all did too."

After raising thousands for charity, Kristina and Ben had even more reason to celebrate. A couple of days after the fundraising evening, the couple marked their daughter Mila's first birthday. Kristina took to Twitter to write: "My little star was born on this day last year. Can't believe my little angel Mila is 1 year old today!"