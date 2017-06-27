50 Cent teases crush on Helen Mirren: 'I think I love her' The rapper was pictured with the actress at the 57th Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco

He's been in some high-profile relationships in the past, but it seems 50 Cent has now set his eyes on Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. The pair were recently pictured posing together on the red carpet at the 57th annual Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco, which sparked plenty of headlines. The rapper, real name Curtis James Jackson III, has taken to his Instagram page to share a tongue-in-cheek post declaring his "love" for the British actress, who is 30 years his senior.

Yeah 🤦‍♂️I think I love her man, I'm trying not to stare at her. She know she turns me on. She just has that thing, you know I can't describe it. LOL A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

"Yeah I think I love her man, I'm trying not to stare at her. She knows she turns me on. She just has that thing, you know I can't describe it. LOL," he wrote alongside a newspaper clipping of the pair at the star-studded event. Unfortunately for 50 Cent, Helen is happily married to husband of 20 years Taylor Hackford. Meanwhile, Helen has also been revealed to be actor James Marsden's celebrity crush. She recently treated him to a special surprise during his visit on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Helen Mirren with 50 Cent at the 57th Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco

"I've had a massive crush on her for years." the actor told chat show host Ellen before the surprise. "I was on a flight with her once to Rome and when I got off the flight, I followed her through baggage claim in a very creepy way, I took a photo of her when she was walking. I was avoiding seeing her backstage because I didn't want her to know I was stalking her in the Rome International Airport." When James finally got the chance to meet Helen, who called him "handsome," he promised Helen that he would never keep her waiting, unlike her husband. "I would never be 20 minutes late with you."