Bella Hadid surprises grandmother battling cancer in Holland: See the emotional reunion

Bella Hadid took a break from her busy schedule to travel to Holland to surprise her maternal grandmother, who is battling cancer, on her birthday. The supermodel took to Instagram on Monday to share a video from the emotional reunion.

"Nothing will ever beat this love😣❤️ I took off of work for the past 3 days to surprise my beautiful Oma in Holland on her birthday," the 20-year-old captioned the video. "She is going through the hardest struggle of her life battling cancer again but I know for a fact she is the strongest woman i have ever met."

"Today is my last day with my family here in Holland and the last thing I want to do is leave...But I will, so I can work my hardest and come back soon❤️👩‍❤️‍👩I love you," Bella continued. "Times like these are so important to me and I wouldn't give them up for the world🌎 Happy birthday Oma...Thank you for birthing and raising my perfect mother into the woman she is today🦋 #FamilyFirst #Eachothersfavorite."

The model was joined in Holland by her mother Yolanda Hadid, who was born in the Netherlands. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum also penned a moving tribute in honor of her mom’s birthday. Yolanda wrote, "I am so glad to be with you on this special day while you are battling the biggest fight of your life, I pray for your healing so that we can celebrate many more to come, you are strong, you are courages and we need you just a little longer."