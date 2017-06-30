Cheryl's birthday celebrations commence! Stars post heartfelt tributes Cheryl celebrated her first birthday as a mother on Friday

Birthday wishes have started to flood in for Cheryl! The former X Factor judge, who turns 34 on Friday, is celebrating her first birthday as a mother this year. And her Girls Aloud bandmates Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts were some of the first stars to send sweet messages in honour of her milestone.

Nicola, 31, took to Instagram to share a sweet throwback from a fun night out. In the caption, she wrote: "Another Happy Birthday and Fbf post. She's going to hate this pic but it captures perfectly that cheeky mood she gets in when she's happy and enjoyed a cocktail. The one where I have to watch her like a hawk! It's only right for a Birthday post. Sisters from other misters. Love you Bel ❤Happy Birthday @cherylofficial." Close friend Kimberley, 35, uploaded a black-and-white montage of the "three amigos". She said: "Little pic montage for the birthday girl @cherylofficial Happy Birthday! 🎉So many happy memories ❤you loads." The mother-of-two also added the hashtags, #birthdaygirl, #memories, #friends, #3amigos and #bottomrightismyfav.

In a new interview, Cheryl's boyfriend Liam Payne shared his big plans to mark the special day. The couple, who welcomed their first child together in March, are hoping to host a small party with their loved ones. But despite looking forward to the celebrations, the One Direction star confessed that he is unsure what to gift his girlfriend. Speaking on US radio station Q102 this week, Liam revealed: "We are going to have a little get together thing for her which will be nice. She needs more memories and stuff like that rather than presents, she's got everything, if she wants something she'll get it. Now I've got to think of memories and things that will bring us all together."