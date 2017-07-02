Topshop heiress Chloe Green dating male model Jeremy Meeks Chloe has posted a photo of herself and Jeremy to her Instagram page

The daughter of Topshop boss Phillip Green is dating male model Jeremy Meeks. Chloe Green, 26, was photographed kissing former ‘hot convict’ Jeremy on board a yacht off the coast of Turkey, with the pictures appearing on the Mail Online on Sunday. The website reports that the couple are thought to have met in May this year at the Cannes Film Festival. The photos have caused controversy as model Jeremy, 33, is married to wife Melissa and they have two children together.

Just the Beginning... We appreciate all the love and the hate @jmeeksofficial @jimjordanphotography ❤ A post shared by .Cjg.com (@chloegreen5) on Jul 1, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT

On Sunday morning, there were several negative comments on Jeremy’s Instagram page about the new relationship. Chloe, who is heiress to Phillip Green’s £3.8billion fortune, has already hit back at critics on her own Instagram page. She posted a photo showing her sitting with Jeremy and his manager Jim Jordan. She wrote: “Just the beginning… We appreciate all the love and the hate.” A few days earlier, Jeremy had posted a photograph of himself looking relaxed and happy on board the yacht, but Chloe was absent from the picture.

All things are possible !!! #bodrum #turkey #boatlife A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Jun 28, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

Jeremy is no stranger to press attention. The model, who is currently the face of Phillip Plein, was famously dubbed a ‘hot convict’ after his 2014 mugshot went viral. He had spent almost two years in prison for weapons and gang charges, with a criminal history stemming back to the early 2000s.

💃🏽 A post shared by .Cjg.com (@chloegreen5) on May 23, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

In a recent interview with Forbes.com, Jeremy said: "I definitely will never embrace the 'hot convict' brand. I guess that eventually it will fade. I don't want to embrace that image, 'cause that's not really me – I am more than what they portray me to be. I'm a father, I'm a God-fearing man and I have a huge heart. A lot of people are scared when they meet me, but within two minutes, they say, they'll fall in love with me and tell me that I'm not at all like what they were expecting." Meeks made his catwalk debut during New York Fashion Week show in September 2016 and most recently walked exclusively for the Philipp Plein label in Milan.