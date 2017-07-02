Toned Davina McCall inspires mums with incredible gym selfie – see the photo! The TV presenter’s figure looked amazing after a workout session

Mum-of-three Davina McCall is known for her love of fitness and her latest selfie shows off her hard work at the gym. The presenter, 49, posted a selfie to her Instagram page on Sunday, which showed the star’s incredibly toned figure following a workout session. Sitting in the gym wearing a bright yellow crop top and grey shorts, Davina looked amazing and has inspired other mums to follow in her footsteps with exercise.

Davina wrote: “Literally dripping in sweat!!! It feels sooooo good, thank you @profgregw for my running program… did track today… killed me... I really don't like running but the buzzzzzzz you get after is quite addictive!!!!” The star had a giggle at her post-run appearance, saying: “My face is like a strawberry!!! But it's a very happy face!!! ps I [heart emoji] my wrinkles on my tummy!!! My tummy carried 3 bonnie babies!”

Davina’s followers were quick to praise her for her efforts, with many complimenting the star’s fantastic physique. One commented: “You are in amazing shape Davina. An absolute inspiration to all mummies out there,” while a second wrote: “Love you Davina, you work so hard in everything you do.” A third told her: “Even when you’re a big sweat ball u look utterly amazing!”

The presenter’s photo inspired one fan with her confidence: “Seeing you proud to show off your mummy tummy gives me hope that one day I'll be confident enough to show off mine too!” Another wrote: “Love this Davina, our bodies are very similar esp the belly. You've been my exercise queen since I can't remember, love you.”

Davina is a big fan of keeping fit, and her workouts include using the trampoline in the garden, spinning and cycling. She has released 13 workout DVDs. The Jump presenter has previously said she sometimes falls off the wagon when it comes to healthy eating. Speaking to Fit and Well magazine, Davina said: "Last summer, we'd had an amazing time away with the children and I got back and thought my jeans felt a bit tight. I'd put on 6lb in two months. The weight always goes on my bum and my thighs. All I could think was I had to get into the dress for This Time Next Year and look exactly the same as I had done a year ago."

Davina is married to presenter Matthew Robertson and they have three children together: daughters Holly and Tilly and a son Chester. Davina and Matthew married in June 2000 at Eastnor Castle in Hertfordshire.