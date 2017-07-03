David Beckham defends kissing daughter Harper on the lips: 'Me and Victoria are affectionate with all our kids' The former footballer shares four kids with wife Victoria Beckham

David Beckham has responded after he was slammed for kissing his daughter Harper on the lips. Taking part in a Facebook Live on his official page this weekend, the 42-year-old defended his decision, claiming that he and his wife Victoria are "affectionate" with all their children – apart from his eldest son Brooklyn, who is 18 years old. The former footballer was recently subjected to criticism after sharing a sweet Instagram picture of himself and Harper during an African safari with their family. The snap was simply captioned, "Kiss for daddy," alongside a heart emoji.

Kiss for Daddy ❤️ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 1, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

GALLERY: Famous dads and their adorable children

David - who also shares sons Romeo, 14, and Cruz, 12, with former Spice Girl Victoria - reasoned: "I got actually criticised for kissing my daughter on the lips the other day. I kiss all my kids on the lips. Brooklyn, maybe not. Brooklyn's 18, he might find that a little bit strange. But I'm very affectionate with the kids. It's how I was brought up and Victoria, and it's how we are with our children. We want to show our kids love and we protect them, look after them, and support them, and we’re very affectionate with them."

Happy Birthday baby girl 🙏🏻💕 We all love you so much 💜💜💜 X @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham kisses from mummy X A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 10, 2016 at 1:27am PDT

STORY: David Beckham and Harper share sweet kiss on family safari holiday

The photograph, which has since been liked nearly two million times, received a mixed reactions from followers. Some of the comments included: "David, to kiss lips of your daughter that’s wrong,” and "On the lips??? What has the world come to?" But many jumped to the father-of-four's defence, by saying: "Wonderful to see such a beautiful relationship... I wouldn't change a thing!" Another follower remarked: "Such a sweet moment. Beautiful love between a lovely Father and his little daughter."