Gogglebox's Chris Steed undergoes hair transplant in preparation for wedding day Chris Steed is marrying his partner, Tony Butland, at the weekend

Chris Steed, who is best known for appearing in Channel 4's Gogglebox, has revealed that he has spent £8,000 on a third hair transplant in order to look "gorgeous" for his wedding day, which is taking place at the weekend. Explaining why he decided to have the procedure, he told the Daily Mail: "I had a second transplant in 18 months because I wanted to look gorgeous when I walk down the aisle with Tony on Saturday. Lots of men cope brilliantly with baldness and are happy to shave their heads to cover it up like my fiance Tony. But I've never wanted to be a baldie! I'm a hairdresser and I love creating wonderful hairstyles for all my clients. Having these hair transplants has ensured that I can have great hair myself."

Chris is marrying his partner Tony over the weekend

Chris also spoke about losing his hair at just 18, adding: "I found it devastating and did everything I could to cover up my baldness including using wigs. But who really wants to wear a wig or a hairpiece? Hair transplantation has developed so much in the last ten years. You can create a lovely natural look and you don't have to take hair off at night like a wig!"

Chris stars in Gogglebox with his friend, Stephen

Chris announced that he was engaged to his partner, Tony Butland, in October 2015. Tony got down in one knee during a trip to Paris, and Chris tweeted a snap of his gorgeous engagement ring, writing: "@Tony_Butland asked me to marry him at the top of the Eiffel Tower, so I said yes!" Chris was previously in a relationship with his Gogglebox co-star, Stephen Webb, and has previously spoken about their friendship. He told Attitude magazine: "We were friends years ago and then we evolved into sort of more like a relationship… We were actually a couple for the first series. But we decided that we're better as friends. So second series, we went into as friends, but I think a lot of followers that watched the first series continued to think that we were a couple."



