Victoria Azarenka talks difficulties of Wimbledon as a new mum The tennis champion also shared a gorgeous photo of baby Leo

Tennis champion Victoria Azarenka has opened up about how difficult it was to compete in the competition as a new mum. During a press conference at Wimbledon, the two-time winner of the Australian Open spoke about her latest match, saying: "I had to be here the whole day, which, for a new mum, is a little tough. Hopefully I won't play like this again."

Baby Leo accompanied his mum to training

The 27-year-old recently shared a gorgeous snap of her six-month-old son, Leo, who joined her during one of her training sessions. Dressed in a striped baby grow and a hat, the baby boy was chewing a badge while his mum can be spotted playing tennis in the background, and Victoria captioned the sweet snap: "I guess my practice is not as interesting as eating your first credential ever! Leo decided to make it to Aorangi park just to chill on a beautiful grass on a sunny day! Will keep all white outfit for next week. #bringyourbabytoworkday." Fans were quick to praise the photo, with one writing: "Oh my God what a cute pic! So lovely! Good luck on the tournament, Vika," while another added: "Proof women can have kids and still be high level performance athletes. Excellent role model. All the best at #Wimbledon."

Victoria welcomed Leo in December

Although former World number one took Leo to her training session, she revealed that he was absent for her first match at Wimbledon. "It's tough to know what time I was going to play, and this is way past his bedtime," she said. "So I wouldn't do that to him." Victoria regularly shares photos of her baby son on Instagram, and recently posted a snap of herself playing with him in a swimming pool during a trip to Mallorca. She wrote: "After practice I get to do this #blessed quality time with #KingLeo. Loving the pool, not a fan of cold water though just like me."