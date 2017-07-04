Louis Tomlinson teaches son Freddie, 17 months, how to play an electric guitar Little Freddie might follow his dad's footsteps as a musician!

Louis Tomlinson shared a snap of himself teaching his baby son, Freddie, how to play guitar! In the photo, the One Direction band member has his arm round his son as they both held the bright blue guitar, and the star posted the snap on Instagram with a smiley face at the caption. Fans were quick to praise the adorable photo, with one writing: "King with his Prince! Bet Freddie will be amazing musician in future," while another person added: "OMG HE IS SO CUTE AND ADORABLE." A third fan gushed: "I love this picture so much... lovely father, beautiful person. And the baby is so cute." Louis celebrated his son's first birthday back in January, and Freddie's mum Briana Jungwirth shared a video of the singer helping the little boy blow out his birthday candles.

Louis shared a snap of himself with his son

However, it has been a difficult few months for Louis after he sadly lost his mum, Johannah Deakin, in December 2016. He opened up about finding out the devastating news that his mum's leukaemia was terminal, telling the Observer magazine: "At [the wedding], of all places. Talk about something super-traumatic; my mum told me that she was definitely terminal."





Louis spent some time with his son

Just a few days after his mum's death last year, Louis bravely appeared on The X Factor to sing his debut solo single, Just Hold On. The 25-year-old opened up about how his mum had wanted him to perform. "I remember saying to her: 'Mum, how the [expletive] do you expect me to do this now?', he said. "She didn't swear much, my mum. She'd always tell me off for swearing. And this time she was like: 'You've got to [expletive] do it, it's as simple as that.' It was football manager, team talk stuff."