Little Mix's Jesy Nelson pictured on holiday with rumoured new boyfriend Harry James

Jesy Nelson has well and truly moved on from her ex-boyfriend Chris Clark. The Little Mix singer, 26, has been pictured holidaying in Mykonos with her rumoured new beau, Harry James, a fellow musician from London. While Jesy has been keeping coy about the romance, and not shared any photos of Harry on social media, the pop star has been liking his pictures on Instagram.

A fan account published a photo of the couple on Instagram, showing Jesy and Harry walking hand-in-hand in the sunny streets of the Greek island. A source has also told The Sun: "Jesy looked very happy with Harry – they were completely smitten with each other, giggling and taking photos as they tried on different sunglasses. They have a lot in common with Harry also in the music industry - he's definitely Jesy's type. She used her most recent break from the band to holiday with Harry. It's early days but there's definitely a real spark between them."

Jesy's rumoured new beau has been revealed as Harry James

This new romance appears to be Jesy's first since breaking up with TOWIE star Chris in April. The couple only dated for a few months – attending the Brit Awards together in February – but they seemed incredibly close. Chris was never shy to publicly declare his feelings of love for Jesy, writing alongside one photo, "I don't want this girl to go back America tomorrow" and calling her "My girl" in another. However, after the couple split, Chris got back together with his ex-girlfriend Amber Dowding.

The Little Mix girls enjoyed some time off last month between tour dates. While Jesy appeared to be spending time with Harry, her bandmates Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall were also holidaying with their leading men. Perrie and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain took their first holiday together to an exotic beach destination, while Leigh-Anne and boyfriend Andre Gray had the best time in "paradise". Meanwhile, Jade flew to the US to see her rocker beau Jed Elliott.