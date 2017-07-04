Katie Holmes shares beautiful candid photo of her and Suri The doting mother-of-one posted the sweet picture on social media

There’s no denying that Katie Holmes is a doting mother and the former Dawson’s Creek star often takes to Instagram to share sweet snapshots into her happy family life. Most recently, the talented actress posted a beautiful black-and-white image of her and Suri,11, walking under a bridge. The delightful mother-daughter moment proved popular with Katie’s followers, with one commenting: "Omg Katie. This picture is beautiful!," while another said: "Timeless pic! Love it!." A third added: "Absolutely gorgeous photo of mumma and daughter."

💕💕💕💕💕💕🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jul 2, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

Katie and Suri enjoyed some quality time together

In the image, both mother and daughter look to be wearing coordinating dresses – and it seems that young Suri is set to inherit plenty of pretty gowns in the near future. Recently, Katie revealed that she has held some of her favourite red-carpet gowns for her daughter when she wants them.

"I have a few of (my Met Gala dresses for Suri)," she told Entertainment Tonight. "And a lot of them have gone back to the museums where they were."

💕💕💕💕 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jun 22, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

The mother-daughter duo share an incredible bond

Katie, who shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, recently opened about her decision to move from acting to directing for the sake of her daughter. "This business is so unstable, and you never really know where you're going to be," she told Town & Country magazine.

"The thing about directing is I can say I have this window and that's when we're getting it done. My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now. It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."