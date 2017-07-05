Dermot O'Leary shares rare photo of his parents Sean and Marie The star's parents are preparing to return to Ireland after 49 years

Dermot O'Leary's parents are packing up and heading home to Ireland. The X Factor star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of his mum Marie and dad Sean outside their home in the UK, revealing that after 49 years living in Britain they were preparing to return to their native Wexford. He wrote: "Squeezed in a last visit and supper to O'Leary HQ before Mam and Dad take the trip back to Wexford. They've loved it here. Since they've moved in '68 the people have been nothing but kind, welcoming and generous to them in a time when it wasn't easy to be Irish in Britain. But home calls.

Dermot O'Leary's parents are returning home to Wexford after 49 years living in Britain

"So thanks Maria and Sean, for being brave enough to pack up as kids, leave your homes, loved one and move somewhere no one knows you. Here's to all our parents, and what they do for us. Your daughter has a PHD, your son… well he talks out loud for a living, but let's gloss over that. Est 1968, with a final supper of home grown potatoes, obvs, and one last wistful gaze at those beautiful big Essex/Suffolk skies. Here's to act three. X."

Dermot, 44, was born and raised in Colchester, but is incredibly proud of his Irish roots. He and his family would return to Ireland every year for a six week holiday; the TV star has previously said one of his happiest memories is being on Curracloe beach with his parents and his sister as a child.

Dermot pictured with his wife Dee Koppang

Asked in an interview with the Guardian about his first holiday memory, Dermot replied: "Running away from a basket full of crabs on Carne Pier near Rosslare in south-east Ireland when I was about four or five. My parents are from Wexford so we'd go to Ireland for about six weeks a year until I was 11. I remember seeing the crab pot, panicking, then running into a VW Beetle and nearly knocking myself out. There's also a beautiful beach called Curracloe, where my mother wants her ashes scattered."

