Chrissy Teigen responds to photos of babies that look like John Legend

Chrissy Teigen has responded to a group of Twitter users who have been sharing photos of babies who look uncannily like her husband, John Legend. The hilarious snaps began with a series of photos showing one baby who bears a strong resemblance to the Oscar-winning singer, with the person who tweeted the snaps writing: "HAHAH wait a second why does that baby look more like John legend than John legend looks like John legend." Chrissy eventually responded to the photos, jokily requesting that people stop sending her "John babies".

The Lip Sync Battle host tweeted: "For the LAST TIME, JOHN looks like a baby so A LOT OF BABIES LOOK LIKE HIM STOP SENDING ME JOHN BABIES." People were quick to reply to her hilarious post, with one writing: "Turn the photos into a coffee table book! The Babes of John Legend," while another added: "John would have responded to these tweets himself but he had to be put down for a nap before he got cranky." John himself did later respond to a fan who wrote: "I think the reason all these babies look like John Legend might be that John Legend looks like a baby," simply commenting: "Exactly."

Chrissy and John tweeted about the hilarious photos

Chrissy recently shared a video of the couple's one-year-old daughter, Luna, as she danced while being read a story by her mum. Fans were quick to praise the adorable video, with one writing: "Your baby is precious and I have always thought you were beautiful inside and out," while another added: "I LOVE that book! I read it to my little loves at my work. Luna will be a great dancer. She already has great rhythm!"