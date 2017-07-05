Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne celebrate 35 years of marriage Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne have been married for an incredible 35 years!

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne have been married for 35 years, and Sharon marked their anniversary by sharing a throwback snap of the pair hugging each other on Instagram. She captioned the photo: "Thank you Ozzy for 35 crazy & wonderful years. Here's to the next chapter of our lives. Love you more today than yesterday. Always remember: You carry my heart in yours, and it's getting older and needs protecting. Happy Anniversary."

Sharon shared a photo to celebrate their anniversary

Fans were quick to wish the couple a happy anniversary, with one writing: "You guys are just amazing. Everytime I see you two together, I can't help but smile! Congratulations," while another person added: "Wow! 35 Amazing and inspirational, and July 4th Anniversary keeps the fireworks going! Good for you! That's the only kind of love I want too! Bless!" The couple's daughter, Kelly, also shared a throwback snap from her parents' wedding day to mark the occasion, and wrote: "Happy 35th anniversary mum and dad thank you for showing me what true love really is!"

Happy 35th anniversary mum and dad thank you for showing me what true love really is! 💜🎉 A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

The couple recently renewed their vows after Ozzy's affair with a hair stylist caused them to temporarily split. Speaking about the ceremony, the singer told HELLO!: "This is a new beginning. I think that everyone should reaffirm their marriage. I walked out of the ceremony feeling completely refreshed: I know my wife loves me and she knows how much I love her. I'm excited for whatever our future holds." Speaking about the affair, Sharon said: "I felt like a fool. It was as though everyone else had known about it and that everybody was laughing at me. I felt very humiliated and belittled," but added that the husband and wife were "interwoven".