Could Rob Kardashian face jail time over explicit Blac Chyna photos? The 30-year-old had his Instagram shut down after sharing a series of graphic posts

The attorney representing Blac Chyna has confirmed he is exploring possible legal action against Rob Kardashian, after the 30-year-old posted a series of extremely graphic posts about his former fiancée on Instagram. On Wednesday, Rob took to Instagram to blast Blac – the mother of his seven-month-old daughter Dream – and included a number of sexually explicit photos. Speaking to ABC News, Blac's lawyer Walter Mosley said: "We are considering all legal options and recourses at this time."

STORY: Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna split for second time: 'The wedding plans are off'

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have been in a turbulent relationship since January 2016

'Revenge porn' was made illegal under the California Penal Code in 2013. If charged, Rob could face up to six months in jail and a fine. Carrie Goldberg, attorney and founder of Internet abuse and sexual content firm C. A. Goldberg, PLLC, told People: "This is sort of the classic, quintessential revenge porn. Rob has made the work of a prosecutor or a victim's attorney quite easy so far as to even post about the very motive behind his outrageous act of posting these private and nude photos of his ex… The allegation of infidelity does not give someone the right to seek revenge is such a devastating way."

STORY: Blac Chyna's request to trademark Kardashian name denied

In his posts, Rob claimed that Chyna had sent him a video showing her being unfaithful with another man. He also accused her of taking drugs and said he had paid for her to have $100,000 of plastic surgery following the birth of baby Dream last November. Blac, 29, whose real name is Angela Renee White, responded to the allegations with a Snapchat post, which has since been deleted. It said: "Rob u did all this but u beat me up and try act it never happen!!!! U put hand on me I swear on God!!! On my kids I'm supposed to be quiet because you're a Kardashian."

The couple are parents to seven-month-old daughter Dream

STORY: Dream Kardashian smiles big for aunts Khloe and Kylie Jenner

Rob and Blac's turbulent relationship began in January 2016, when the pair went public with their romance. Their partnership initially raised eyebrows; Blac shares a son with the rapper Tyga, who was dating Rob's sister Kylie Jenner at the time. Rob proposed in April 2016 after a whirlwind three months, and in May the couple announced they were expecting their first baby together. They welcomed their daughter, Dream Renee, on 10 November.