A source has confirmed that Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner have amicably ended their relationship after eight months together. Speaking to People magazine, the insider said: "They aren't together anymore but they are still friendly. She's really focused on her work right now." The pair, who co-starred in Scream Queens together, regularly took to Instagram to share snaps of each other, with the latest post shared back in May.

The Twilight actor supported Billie through the tragic deaths of her mother and grandmother, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, who both passed away in December 2016. It was recently announced that Carrie had heroin and cocaine in her system at the time of her death, and her daughter subsequently released a statement to People magazine about her death. It read: "My mum battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases."

She continued: "She talked about the shame that torments people and their families confronted by these diseases. I know my Mum, she'd want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles. Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs. Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately a cure. Love you Momby."

Billie also honoured her mum at a Star Wars celebration back in April. Speaking to the crowd, she said: "My mum used to say she never knew where Princess Leia ended and Carrie Fisher began. She was imperfect in many ways but her imperfections and willingness to speak about them are what made her more than perfect. My mum, like Leia, wasn't ever afraid to speak her mind and say things that might have made most people uncomfortable."