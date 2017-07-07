Paul Walker's daughter Meadow is all grown up! See the photo The 18-year-old has returned to Instagram after an almost year-long hiatus

Meadow Walker, the only child of later Fast & Furious star Paul Walker, is all grown up. The 18-year-old returned to Instagram this week after an almost year-long hiatus, and shared a photo of herself wearing a white halterneck top and jeans, looking up at the camera while shielding her eyes from the sun. The post was quickly inundated with comments. "Your dad would be so proud of you," one follower wrote. Another added: "U are so beautiful. U have ur dad's eyes and smile."

Meadow has remained largely out of the spotlight since her father's death in November 2013. Her Instagram account only features six photos; her last post came in July 2016, when she shared a throwback photo showing her in the pool with her dad.

The teenager has been working hard to help preserve her dad's legacy and his passion for preserving the oceans. In 2015, on what would have been Paul's 42nd birthday, she founded the Paul Walker Foundation, which aims to protect the oceans and wildlife, and also provides grants and scholarships to marine science researchers and students.

Meadow's father, actor Paul Walker, was tragically killed in a car accident in November 2013

Announcing the news on Instagram at the time, Meadow said: "Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions," she explained in the caption. "His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill.

"I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others. I am tremendously proud to be launching The #PaulWalkerFoundation (@paulwalkerfdn) on his birthday. I can't think of a better way to celebrate my father. #DoGood."