David Beckham and his mum join Anna Wintour at Wimbledon The former England star watched the action from the royal box

David Beckham was joined by his mum Sandra at Wimbledon on Friday. The mother-son duo sat in the royal box at Centre Court to watch Brit Heather Watson play Victoria Azarenka in the third round of the championships, and will likely stay to see Andy Murray challenge Italian player Fabio Fognini at 4pm.

The father-of-four looked typically dapper for the occasion, wearing a navy blazer and striped shirt with tan chinos and his hair slicked back off his face into a ponytail. Meanwhile his mum looked smart in a white pinstripe jacket and black trousers, and appeared in good spirits as they watched the match and chatted with Gill Brook, the wife of All England Club chairman Philip Brook.

David also took the chance to catch up with US Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who was sat in the royal box alongside rugby player Chris Robshaw and his girlfriend Camilla Kerslake. Both David and Anna regularly attend Wimbledon, and have previously sat side-by-side in the front row at his wife Victoria Beckham's fashion shows.

Despite being a former footballer, David is a big tennis fan and may well be hoping to see one of his sons on Centre Court in the future, as his son Romeo, 14, is said to have a "lot of talent" for the sport. The 42-year-old supported his son as he trained with Andy Murray in June 2016, and said the World Number 1 is a "great" role model for children.

"Right now (tennis) is his sport," David told atpworldtour.com during their visit to The Queen's Club. "He gave up on football at the ripe old age of 13 and now he plays tennis four or five times a week. He enjoys himself. It's a great sport and it's a big privilege for him to be here today.

"When you look at role models, you want them to be passionate about the sport and to play hard all the time. Andy is one of those players and is a great model for many kids around the world," he added.