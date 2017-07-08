Rebecca Adlington shares adorable selfie with ‘TV husband’ Mark Foster – see it here! The former Olympic swimmers have said they are good friends

Former Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington has shared a lovely selfie on social media. The mum-of-one posted the snap of herself with fellow swimmer Mark Foster to her Instagram stories on Friday night. Rebecca captioned the photo: “Reunited with my TV husband”. The pair, who are known to be close friends, were part of the BBC presenting team for the Rio Summer Olympics in 2016. In this new picture, taken at The Ivy charity sports quiz night, the pair look happy as they pose together for the fun selfie.

There was speculation last September that Rebecca, 28, and Mark, 47, were dating after Rebecca posted a photo showing the friends attending the GQ Awards arm-in-arm. She captioned the snap: "Me and @markfosterswim at the @britishgq," accompanied by a love heart emoji. After fans got excited about the possible pairing, Rebecca denied a relationship between the two a few days later, saying: "Me and mark are good friends. That is all. Trust me.”

Mark has also denied a romance after it appeared that Rebecca was touching his leg while they were presenting the Olympics. He said at the time: "It's funny the attention we've been getting at the BBC with people remarking on Becky touching my leg. But the reality is that Becky does that simply to get my attention either when she has something to say or else she wants me to butt in."

Rebecca split from her husband Harry Needs after 18 months of marriage back in March last year. Rebecca and Harry are parents to their little girl Summer, age two. They released a joint statement on Rebecca’s website that read: "It's after much thought and sadness that we confirm our separation. It is on amicable terms and we still remain close friends. We move forward with respect for one another and our focus and commitment is on parenting our gorgeous daughter Summer."