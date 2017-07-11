Kirstie Allsopp embroiled in Twitter debate after claiming it's 'disgusting' to keep washing machine in the kitchen The Location, Location, Location star's joke backfired as she was targeted by trolls

Kirstie Allsopp found herself in the middle of a Twitter debate after she claimed it's "disgusting" to keep your washing machine in the kitchen. The Location, Location, Location presenter had jokingly replied to one fan's tweet, who said that Americans are "always confused by the British habit of putting washing machines in kitchens and view this as disgusting". Kirstie, 45, replied: "It is disgusting, my life's work is in part dedicated to getting washing machines out of the kitchen."

The TV star was met with a flurry of heated comments, with several Twitter users claiming she was "out of touch". Some followers started tweeting Kirstie photos of their kitchen-based washing machines, with one commenting, "most of us don't have the luxury of an alternative" when Kirstie jokingly suggested keeping it in the bathroom, hall cupboard or airing cupboard. Her remarks just prompted more debate on Twitter, and Kirstie was forced to write: "IF POSSIBLE having a washing machine out of the kitchen frees up space, if not possible no big deal."

It is disgusting, my life's work is in part dedicated to getting washing machines out of the kitchen. https://t.co/FDqjoGOnlN — Kirstie Mary Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) July 10, 2017

She also had to clarify that she was joking in the first place, as she tweeted: "Clue that this *was* a humorous debate was in the phrase "life's work". Who the effing hell has laundry relocation as their life's work?" She replied to another Twitter user: "Please note there is a degree of humour in this debate, no need to take it quite so seriously." Hours later, Kirstie was still replying to people's comments as she posted: "To the people who say I tweet about controversial issues on purpose I really did NOT see this tsunami coming."

I was joking, although getting machine out of kitchen *when possible* does free up kitchen space. Clue is in "life's work" comment. https://t.co/oQFATzppm4 — Kirstie Mary Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) July 10, 2017

This is not the first time Kirstie has been embroiled in a Twitter feud. Last year, the presenter found herself in a Twitter spat with Sky presenter Kay Burley. Kirstie started the conversation when she spoke out against Sky's reporting of the music icon's death. "@SkyNews reporting of George Michael's death is appalling," she tweeted. "Far more focus on the 'scandal' than the music." Broadcaster Kay was not impressed with the insult and hit back, standing up for her media organisation. "Oh do shut up Kirstie," she retorted. Instead, Kirstie responded: "Clearly a professional journalist, who takes criticism well."