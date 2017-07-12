Hilary Duff has a new romance and new music on the way The 29-year-old has been spotted with businessman Ely Sandvik

It looks like Hilary Duff has a new man in her life. The 29-year-old actress was spotted frolicking in the ocean with businessman Ely Sandvik in Malibu over the weekend.

The actress and Ely, who is the CEO of SOLr Energy Consulting, were spotted packing on the PDA as they cuddled in the ocean and stole kisses while lounging on the beach. Hilary's new romance comes three months after she called it quits with musician Matthew Koma.

The star has been on the hunt for lasting love since splitting from her husband Mike Comrie in 2014. "I never think being single sucks until I go out in L.A. with my girlfriends and the options are terrible. I really attract the old men!" she once told E! News. Based on her recent romantic adventures, it appears she won't be forced to navigate the single life anytime soon!

In addition to her new romance, the Younger star let it slip that she might have some new music in the works. During a visit to the Buzzfeed offices in New York, the mother of one was quizzed about her music career. "I don't have any plans for new music this year," said the star, adding with a smile, "But there's always next year!"

Fans of the former Disney star have been patiently waiting for new tunes from the singer since the release of her fifth studio album Breathe In. Breathe Out in 2015. Around the release of the LP, Hilary reflected on how she has matured as an artist, telling Reuters, "I feel like it was a big growing process. It took a lot to find myself in the studio again. I'm an adult now and I was a kid before."