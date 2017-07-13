Patsy Palmer's children are following in her footsteps - and are signed up to agents in LA! The mother-of-four spoke about her children’s plans on Lorraine

Patsy Palmer became a household name for her portrayal as Bianca Butcher in EastEnders, and it appears as though acting runs in the family – with her two eldest sons already showing promise in the industry. The mother-of-four revealed the news on ITV's Lorraine, confessing: "My kids are looking like they want to do it. Fenton, 17, now wants to do it, he’s got an agent."

Love my boy @fentonmerkell ✔️✔️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @richardmerkell A post shared by Patsy Palmer Official (@patsypalmerofficial) on Jun 5, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

Patsy's son Fenton has already got an agent in LA

Patsy then proudly spoke out about her firstborn, 25-year-old Charley, who’s father is boxer Alfie Rothwell: "He is already a movie star. He should be here now. I should swap places with Charley." In the interview, Patsy admitted that she had told her children not to get into the industry. When asked what advice she would give her children, she laughed: "Don’t do it."

However, clearly proud, she said of Charley, who has starred in films including My Name Is Lenny and Legend,: "He is amazing, he has done incredible things."

Patsy shot to fame as Bianca Butcher in EastEnders

Patsy, who moved with her family to LA in 2014, is married to cab driver Richard Merkell, who she shares her three youngest children with, Fenton, Emilia, 16, and six-year-old Bertie.

Earlier in the year, Patsy appeared on Loose Women during a trip to the UK, where she reunited with Martine McCutcheon, who played her best friend Tiffany Butcher in EastEnders before being killed off in dramatic scenes in 1998.

When asked by the panel if she missed acting, the 45-year-old confessed: "No I don’t actually miss it. I’m not going to lie. I don’t miss acting one bit."

During her time on the show, her on-off romance with boyfriend Ricky Butcher, played by Sid Owen, proved particularly popular, and the couple's wedding in 1997 pulled in one of the biggest ever soap audiences — with over 22 million watching.

When asked if she would ever consider returning to the show, she answered: "I don’t know. To be honest, I’d say never say never about anything. It was a big mistake if you say things like that but to be honest, I’m nearly 45. There’s so much that you don’t do when you’re in Elstree for 20 years on and off.”