Serena Williams shares video of herself dancing with baby bump Serena Williams showed off her growing baby bump in the video

Serena Williams has taken to Snapchat to share a video of herself dancing while showing off her baby bump. Dressed in a fitted grey dress, the Wimbledon champion looked like she was celebrating the end of a busy day, and captioned the post: "When you done for the day." The 35-year-old revealed her pregnancy on the social media app back in April after accidentally posting a photo revealing her bump.

READ: Serena Williams won the Australian Open while pregnant, it has been confirmed

Serena missed Wimbledon this year

Speaking about expecting her first child during an interview with Vanity Fair, Serena said: "I don't know what to do with a baby. I have nothing … I've done absolutely nothing for the baby room. If you would have told me last year in October or November that I would have a baby, not be pregnant but have a baby, I would have thought you were the biggest liar in the world. This is kind of how I am right now. This is happening sooner than later, and it’s going by so fast. I'm trying to enjoy the little freedom I have left."

WATCH: Heavily-pregnant Serena Williams is still playing tennis

Serena and Alexis are expecting their first child together

Serena's fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, revealed that he is excited to take a long paternity leave to spend time with their newborn, telling CNBC's Squawk Box show: "[Serena's] very good at a lot of times and well on her way to being an awesome mum too… At Reddit, it's really important for us to support men and women when they are welcoming a new member to the family and so we have a pretty generous parental leave policy." He added: "I'll be taking off for six weeks myself and trying to do the best job possible as a new dad, a first-time dad… We want to break that stereotype that the men work and the women take care of kids. We want to give that opportunity to everyone."



