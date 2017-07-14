Proud dad Jeremy Clarkson shares snap from daughter Emily's book launch Jeremy Clarkson shared snaps from Emily's special night

Jeremy Clarkson was an especially proud dad after attending his daughter Emily's book launch on Thursday night. The Grand Tour presenter joined his ex-wife Frances Cain for the special event, which saw Emily officially release her new book, Can I Speak to Someone in Charge. Jeremy shared a photo of his daughter's book at the launch, writing: "Only one copy left at the launch." He then shared a second snap, simply writing: "No copies left."

Emily, who is a popular blogger, also shared a photo from the event on Twitter, writing: "Today has been beyond anything I ever thought possible. Thank you. Thank you." The 23-year-old's new book is a series of open letters in which Emily discusses issues women face every day, including dieting and media scrutiny. Speaking about her latest project, she said: "Being asked to write a book was probably the best thing that's happened to me – up until that point I was gravely concerned that my mum was the only person reading my blog."

Emily shared a snap of herself with her book

She continued: "I hope this book will speak to a range of women, and men actually. I hope it will make people laugh, but more importantly I hope it will open people's eyes to the fact that we've got a lot to do if we want to make growing up in a good and kind world a possibility for our daughters." In her book, Emily spoke about her struggle with weight while growing up, writing: "I would grab at rolls on my stomach and squeeze them together so tightly there were finger marks. There were times when I was so unhappy that after eating I would cry to the point where I was sick."