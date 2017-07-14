Paris Hilton's boyfriend gets her name tattooed in his arm - in Disney font! Paris Hilton's boyfriend, Chris Zylka, surprised her with a new tattoo!

Paris Hilton's boyfriend Chris Zylka surprised her by getting a tattoo of her name in Disney font on his forearm, in tribute of her and her life for Disney. The reality show star posted a photo of Chris' new inking on Instagram, writing: "Such a lucky girl! My love surprised me & got my name tattooed in #Disney font. And said cause I'm his most magical place on Earth & he finally found his fairy tale princess. #BoyfriendGoals #ParisForever."

READ: Paris Hilton turns heads in statement LBD at LA screening of What We Started

The 36-year-old also posted a video, in which she can be heard saying: "Oh my god my love came home and surprised me with a Paris tattoo in Disney font! I love you!" Fans were quick to praise the sweet gesture, with one writing: "You two are seriously the cutest," while another added: "Happy for you honey you deserve all." Paris regularly shares snaps of her boyfriend and their lives together in Ibiza, where she is currently enjoying a residency as a DJ.

READ: Paris Hilton looks barely recognisable in childhood throwback snap

Paris and Chris live in Ibiza together

Paris recently opened up to ES magazine about her work ethic, and how it was instilled in her as a child. "We always had that work ethic, instilled in my father by his father, and passed on for generations in my family," she said. Speaking about Hollywood parents who push their children into stardom as children, she said: "You know, like actresses' mums, who kind of live off their kid, who's been working since they were like a month old. And that's a big percentage of Hollywood. I saw a lot of kids growing up in families who weren’t there for them, and just spoiled them because they felt guilty."