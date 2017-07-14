Gareth Gates shares rare photo of daughter Missy – and fans can't believe how much she's grown! The singer shared the sweetest photo on Instagram, showing he's one proud dad

Gareth Gates is one proud dad! The 32-year-old singer has shared a beautiful photo with his daughter Missy, revealing that spending time with her is "the best part of my day". Gareth was pictured walking hand-in-hand with the sweet eight-year-old, who he shares with his ex-wife Suzanne. His fans were quick to comment on how much Missy has grown, with one writing: "How did Missy get so big!" alongside a shocked face emoji. Another Instagram follower posted, "Awww. Missy is so sweet," while a third simply captioned the father-daughter portrait "adorable".

Gareth shares pictures of his little girl from time to time. His second most recent snap was taken on Father's Day, when the former Pop Idol runner-up posted a gorgeous picture of the pair embracing in the sea. "Thank you for the most magical day my little angel. Daddy loves you so much x," he wrote. Gareth also recently enjoyed a day out with his girlfriend Faye Brookes and his mini-me daughter. "Me and my girls in Manchester," he posted.

And now for the best part of my day 💙 A post shared by @gareth_gates on Jul 14, 2017 at 6:19am PDT

Gareth shares Missy with his ex-wife Suzanne

The singer was previously married to his dancer wife Suzanne from 2008 to 2011. The couple split after they grew apart, with Gareth saying: "Despite our efforts over the past three years to make our marriage work, sadly Suzanne and I have decided to separate. Whilst we have grown apart, we love and cherish our wonderful daughter Missy and together we will prioritise her happy upbringing." The couple had been together for ten years.

Me and my girls in Manchester @faye_brookes ❤️💙❤️ A post shared by @gareth_gates on May 29, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

The singer with his girlfriend Faye and his daughter Missy

Gareth looked totally different at the NTAs

Since 2012, Gareth has been in a stable relationship with actress Faye, who he met after starring opposite her in the theatre production of Legally Blonde. Faye, who has also performed in Shrek on the West End, currently plays Kate Connor in Coronation Street.