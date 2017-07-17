Vogue Williams and boyfriend Spencer Matthews look incredible at Global Gift Gala The couple were as loved up as ever in Marbella

Vogue Williams took to Instagram to share pictures of herself together with boyfriend Spencer Matthews at the Global Gift Gala held at the Gran Meliá Don Pepe resort in Marbella on Sunday.

The TV personality, 31, looked fabulous in a white Paul Costelloe flamenco gown, with her honeyed locks swept into an elegant updo as she posed alongside former Made in Chelsea frontman, Spencer Matthews, 27, who opted for a classic tuxedo suit to offset his new peroxide blonde buzz cut.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews attended the Global Gift Gala in Marbella

"All ready for the @globalgiftfoundation in Marbella...thank you for this amazing dress @paulcostelloeofficial looking dapper as always my love @spencermatthews" Vogue gushed in a caption alongside the snap.

Spencer, who recently debuted a shaved head along with best pal Jamie Laing in order to aid their attempts at going incognito for Channel 4's Hunted, shared his own picture from the glamorous evening. "Lovely evening @globalgiftfoundation with the one and only @voguewilliams.. x" he wrote alongside a picture of the two.

The DJ wore a gorgeous dress by Paul Costelloeo

Fans of the couple were quick to pay them compliments. "Get married already! Gorgeous couple!" wrote one user, while another praised Spencer: "Very lovely. I suspect you may have met your match."

The couple, who have now been together for seven months, met on the set of Channel 4's The Jump in January and have been inseparable ever since.

Recently it was revealed that the couple's relationship is progressing so quickly that Vogue has reportedly moved into Spencer's west London apartment, together with her dog, Winston. A source close to the couple told The Sun: "Spencer and Vogue are smitten. They feel more than ready to take the relationship to the next level."