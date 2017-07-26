Is Elizabeth Hurley dating David Foster? Liz Hurley is reportedly dating Yolanda Hadid's ex-husband, David Foster! Read the details...

Elizabeth Hurley and David Foster are reportedly dating! The pair were spotted in an airport in Italy together, and both posted a series of snaps on Instagram while enjoying their holiday together. HELLO! Online has reached out for comment. In one photo, Liz is wearing a bikini with a pair of flippers, and captioned the snap: "Always judge a woman by her shoes."

Liz shared a photo of herself on a boat

In another snap, David shared a photo of a private jet, writing: "This beautiful masterpiece took us to Italy!" He also shared a video of Sardinia before sharing a snap of a gorgeous yacht, adding: "Home for the next week!" During their trip, David also spent some time with two of his daughters, Erin and Sara Foster. Posing for a snap with the pair, the musician wrote: "And it's always great to run into a couple of daughters in Sardinia!"

David was previously married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid. The pair split in December 2016 and finalised their divorce back in May this year. Speaking about how their marriage was affected by her struggle with Lyme disease, Yolanda told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live: "We had a beautiful love story that I will treasure forever. Unfortunately, it was not strong enough to withstand the circumstances that came our way. Chronic, long-term illness is extremely challenging. Not only for the person sick but also for the caregiver. It for sure changed the dynamic of the relationship. The truth is that we both worked through the difficult time through the best of our ability, so rather than judging what went wrong, I pick to remember the great times that we shared the last nine years. There was a wealth of good times."

The Grammy-award winner spoke about his relationships in an interview with Vanity Fair, saying: "Someone said to me recently that you need to be very careful about the person you pick to spend the rest of your life with. It's kind of weird that I'm hearing that now and thinking, 'Oh, right.'"