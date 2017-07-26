Ronan Keating and wife Storm enjoy rare night off from parenting duties in Paris

Ronan Keating and his wife Storm took a night off parenting duties on Wednesday to enjoy some alone together without their newborn son. The couple, who welcomed baby Cooper in April, headed to U2's concert in Paris for a romantic date night. Taking to her Instagram account, new mother Storm shared a picture of the lovebirds at the gig. "Best surprise date night ever, thank you baba @rokeating. Now home to my other baba #CooperKeating #CantWait," she captioned the snap.

Taking a few hours off mummy & daddy duty to watch @u2 in #Paris #DateNight #London2Paris #QuickTrip #Helicopter #CantWait #JoshuaTree2017 A post shared by Storm Keating (@stormykeating) on Jul 25, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

The spontaneous trip to the French capital comes shortly after Ronan, 40, and Storm, 35, took baby Cooper away on a family holiday to Amsterdam. The pair proudly shared photos of their bundle of joy along with his siblings Jack, Missy and Ali on Instagram, with Boyzone singer Ronan telling fans he was "Hanging with my favourite people in the world".

STORY: Ronan and Storm Keating take baby Cooper on family holiday to Amsterdam

Ronan and Storm welcomed their first child together at the end of April. Sharing the happy news, Ronan wrote: "Incredibly excited to announce the arrival. We're all bursting with love for the newest little member of our family! Feeling very blessed to be daddy to this little man and the luckiest man in the world to be husband to such a strong, loving and warm-hearted woman and add to my beautiful family."

Best surprise date night ever, thank you baba @rokeating 😘 Now home to my other baba #CooperKeating #CantWait 🤗 A post shared by Storm Keating (@stormykeating) on Jul 25, 2017 at 2:52pm PDT

STORY: Ronan Keating shares sweet family snap with his four children

The Boyzone singer previously opened up to HELLO! Online about expecting his first child with Storm. He said: "She's going to be an incredible mother. She's a real Earth Mother. She's a very grounded woman, she's excited about being a mother and she has that natural ability and connection. I'm very excited to see her in that situation. We're over the moon, we cannot wait."