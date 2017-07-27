Zoe Ball remembers late boyfriend on three month anniversary 'Wish I had a time machine,' the star wrote in her touching tribute

Zoe Ball has paid a touching tribute to her late boyfriend Billy Yates on the three month anniversary of his death. The Strictly: It Takes Two star took to Instagram to remember Billy, who tragically took his own life in April. She shared an image of the couple's feet intertwined as they relaxed on a beach in Goa together at sunset, writing: "Miss my Happy Feets Boy so. Big time loving you always @billwahweewoo 3 months today. Ever grateful for all the love and support." She added: "#littlesteps #healing #acceptance #love #understanding #recovery #gratitude #memories #squeeze #specialone #goa #sunset #love #mentalhealth wish I had a time machine."

STORY: Zoe Ball's son vows to look after his grieving mum following boyfriend's death

Zoe Ball has paid a touching tribute to Billy Yates on the anniversary of his death

News of Billy's untimely death broke in May, and Zoe was understandably devastated by her loss. She later shared a poignant tribute to the cameraman on social media, sharing a photo showing Billy lying in the sun, his eyes closed and a smile on his face. She wrote: "Good night my beautiful Boy. I'll be loving you always." A friend said at the time that Zoe was totally overwhelmed with grief. "She is completely and utterly devastated," the insider said. "Billy had made her happy again after the most horrendous year when her marriage broke down. This was completely out of the blue. She had no feeling that this was coming and is in total shock."

Billy tragically took his own life in April

STORY: DJ Norman Cook speaks for first time about his 'traumatic' split from Zoe Ball

Earlier this month, Zoe's concerned father Johnny Ball revealed how the family were helping the star cope following Billy's death. "If she was next door we could pop round and say, 'Are you ok?' But we're 60 miles away," he told the Mirror. "So we text asking, 'Are you ok? Keep your pecker up. Come on, be strong.' She's started work again and the attention that needs take her mind from dark thoughts."