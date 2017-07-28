Michelle Obama opens up about the racism she endured as First Lady The former First Lady gave a candid insight into the racism as she faced

She became the first black First Lady in the United States, who has empowered several women to fight for their rights. But during her time in the White House, Michelle Obama was not devoid of difficulties because she endured racist jabs. Speaking at the Women's Foundation of Colorado's 30th anniversary celebration in Denver this week, the mother-of-two claimed she was called an "ape in heels" and was told she had a "gorilla face" by government officials.

Michelle Obama talked about the difficulties she faced as First Lady

According to Denver Post, she revealed: "The shards that cut me the deepest were the ones that intended to cut. Knowing that after eight years of working really hard for this country, there are still people who won't see me for what I am because of my skin colour." She added: "Women, we endure those cuts in so many ways that we don't even notice we're cut. We are living with small tiny cuts, and we are bleeding every single day. And we're still getting up."

Michelle, who shares daughters Sasha and Malia with Barack Obama, told the audience that the best way to empower girls is from a young age and through education. "If we want girls in STEM, we need to rethink how we deliver education," the 53-year-old explained. "Teachers, a kind word can mean the world to a young girl." Following Donald Trump's inauguration in January, the former US President and First Lady have been enjoying some time away from the spotlight.

The couple have busy writing memoirs with Penguin Random House, which will likely be released in 2018. In March, Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle said in a statement. "Now, we are very much looking forward to working together with President and Mrs Obama to make each of their books global publishing events of unprecedented scope and significance."