Prince Harry helps sort Grenfell Tower donations Prince Harry visited volunteers who were sorting donations for Grenfell Tower

Prince Harry made a private visit to the British Red Cross volunteers on Thursday to help to organise the donations made after the tragic Grenfell tower fire. The Prince spent around an hour speaking to the workers, who are based in Greenford in north-west London. Speaking about his visit, volunteer Adele Hampton said: "His visit is a boost and recognition - not that we want recognition, we don't, but for someone in such a position to care enough to take time out to come and see us means a lot. I wouldn't say it makes it worthwhile, what makes it worthwhile is making sure the victims get support. But when someone like Prince Harry comes down here, it's lovely and genuine. He wanted to talk to everybody."

Prince Harry visited volunteers

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace said: "Prince Harry wanted to visit the volunteers who have given many hours of their time to help sort through the huge number of donations made to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire. His Royal Highness was moved to hear how generous the public and businesses have been in donating all kinds of items to those affected; he thanked the teams from the British Red Cross and the Royal Mail who have worked tirelessly to sort through the donations."

Kensington Palace confirmed Harry spent around an hour there

The fire, which took place on 14 June, killed around 80 people. The London Fire service Commissioner Dany Cotton since described it as one of the worst incidents she had seen in her 29-year career. "I did a dynamic risk assessment and we knew we were going to be doing things that were not following our normal procedures," she told the Telegraph. "Had we just followed standard fire brigade procedures, we would not have been able to commit firefighters in and conduct the rescues we did. That's very difficult for me. I'm in charge of London fire brigade, and I was committing firefighters into something that was very unknown and very dangerous."