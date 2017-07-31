Jennifer Lopez shares touching snap of ex Marc Anthony with their kids after mother's death: 'Surrounded by love' Marc Anthony revealed his mother passed away last week

Jennifer Lopez has made sure her ex-husband Marc Anthony was surrounded by his loved ones following the death of his mother, Guillermina Quinones de Muniz, last week. Taking to her Instagram page over the weekend, the singer shared a lovely picture of the father-of-six cuddling his children - Ariana, Chase, Cristian, Ryan, and twins Emme and Max, both nine. In the caption, Jennifer wrote: "Just what the doctor ordered...Surrounded by love."

Just what the doctor ordered...Surrounded by love...❤️ Descansas en Paz Ginny...te vamos a extrañar #familia #love A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 29, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

The mother-of-two, who shares Emme and Max with Marc, added the Spanish words, "Descansas en Paz Ginny...te vamos a extranar," which translates as "You rest in Peace Ginny ... we'll miss you." Fans rushed to comment on the sweet post, with one writing: "Amazing!! Love this!! Just what he needs, support, from all! Awesome!" Another wrote: "@jlo and @marcanthony will always care about each other. They don't have to be husband and wife they have kids together and respect for each other." A third post read: "What a beautiful family!!"

Marc Anthony confirmed his mother passed away last week

Last week, Marc posted a heartbreaking tribute as he shared the tragic news with his followers. It read: "Today at 12:10pm my family's hero, our rock, our protector, inspiration and now ANGEL passed away. She left in peace, accompanied by all your prayers and well wishes for which we thank you all." He concluded: "Mami, I'm going to miss you so much!"

Earlier on that the week, Marc had told his followers to pray for his mother. "Please pray for my mum today. I love you mummy," he tweeted. The sad news comes shortly after he confirmed his relationship with 21-year-old Mariana Downing. The father-of-five reportedly began dating Mariana earlier this year after announcing his divorce from his fourth wife Shannon De Lima in December.