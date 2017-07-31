WATCH: Kim Kardashian's son Saint West does adorable dinosaur impression Little Saint West's impression of a dinosaur is simply adorable!

Kim Kardashian shared a Snapchat video of her one-year-old son, Saint West, doing a dinosaur impression while using a rabbit filter, and the result is simply adorable. The tot needed a bit of encouragement from his mum, who can be heard asking him: "What does a dinosaur say?" Little Saint, who happens to be clad in dinosaur-printed pyjamas, and also tries to say the world 'dinosaur'.

Saint is Kim and Kanye's youngest child, the couple are also parents to four-year-old daughter, North. It has recently been reported that the couple are expecting their third child with the help of a surrogate, who is allegedly already three months into her pregnancy with the couple's child. The pair opted to try a surrogate after it was deemed too dangerous for Kim to carry another child.

Speaking on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim opened up about her struggle to have a third baby. "Kanye and I have always talked about having more kids, but after what I went through in Paris, the urgency is even greater," she said. "I can't carry any more kids … It's the worst. It's not going to be happy for me. I had a full break down."

Little Saint pretended to be a dinosaur

She continued: "After talking to Kanye… I always knew surrogacy was an option, now it's my reality. Whatever is meant to be will be." The star has previously spoken about her parenting methods, telling The View about how she intends to monitor her children's social media usage. She said: "Social media is one of the most important tools if you're building a brand. I didn't grow up in a world of social media. My kids are a little too young to want it now. I think it's about boundaries. At home I don't have my phone. Like dinner time, breakfast time there is no phones. There was like hours for the TV [when she was growing up]. The TV had to be shut off at a certain time. We couldn't use the home phone after a certain time."