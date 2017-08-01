Kate Hudson pokes fun at Anthony Scaramucci's dismissal from the White House Kate Hudson joked about Anthony Scaramucci's short-lived position

After Donald Trump let go of his new communication director, Anthony Scaramucci, after just ten days in the role, the Internet has gone into a frenzy to poke fun at the bizarre situation. Kate Hudson, who starred in How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days, shared a post of the film, which was photoshopped with the President and Scaramucci's faces. She captioned the hilarious snap: "Box office results are in! The #1 comedy in America!"

Box office results are in! The #1 comedy in America! A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jul 31, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

Kate's followers were quick to discuss the meme, with one writing: "They just seem to be lurching from one disaster to another. He just comes across as bully, and he seems as though he is letting you all down," while another added: "Whole world is laughing."

Scaramucci has been let go from the White House

Many people took to Twitter to discuss the situation, with one writing: "Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kris Humphries was 7x longer than Anthony Scaramucci's tenure in the White House," while another added: "When did communication director become as cursed as the teacher position for Defense Against the Dark Arts at Hogwarts?" The Mexican president Vincente Fox also tweeted about Scaramucci's firing, writing: "Hey Trump, I'm watching this really bad reality TV show with low ratings called Survivor White House. I can't change the channel. Sad!"

And now, a look back on Scaramucci's full time as White House communications director: pic.twitter.com/cgT9FB0mtm — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) July 31, 2017

Speaking about the dismissal, the White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said: "The president certainly felt that Anthony's comments were inappropriate for a person in that position. He didn't want to burden General Kelly [the new White House chief of staff], also, with that line of succession."